West Lothian Council stands with Ukraine
West Lothian Council has shown its solidarity with the people of Ukraine as the besieged country’s national flag was raised outside the Civic Centre in Livingston on Tuesday morning.
Leader of West Lothian Council, Lawrence Fitzpatrick, said: “I would like to express my full support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who have demonstrated remarkable courage and fortitude in defending their country from totally unjustified aggression.
“I’m sure everyone in West Lothian would share this sentiment, and are equally horrified by this unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia.”
West Lothian has a well established record for helping refugees fleeing war zones.
It has given shelter to Syrians fleeing the devastating civil war, and last year to Afghans fleeing the takeover of their homeland by a resurgent Taliban.