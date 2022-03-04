West Lothian Council stands with Ukraine

The Ukrainian flag flies at the Civic Centre in Livingston.

Leader of West Lothian Council, Lawrence Fitzpatrick, said: “I would like to express my full support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who have demonstrated remarkable courage and fortitude in defending their country from totally unjustified aggression.

“I’m sure everyone in West Lothian would share this sentiment, and are equally horrified by this unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia.”

West Lothian has a well established record for helping refugees fleeing war zones.