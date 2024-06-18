Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on a new £9 million project to bring much needed new homes for rent and for young people in West Lothian is set to start next week.

The central Livingston development will provide 48 new homes close to shops and West Lothian College. And modular construction plans will mean faster delivery to alleviate pressure on council waiting lists. The first tenants are expected to move in September next year.

The development at the Almondvale Crescent site behind the Tony Macaroni restaurant will see West Lothian Council become one of the first councils in the country to use modular construction to build housing.

Councillors on the executive board approved the launch of works this week. David Baird, estates manager told the meeting: “The project remains on course for completion on September 2025.”

Councillor George Paul with senior council housing department staff and representatives from Hub South East and Connect Modular on site in Almondvale Crescent, Livingston. | WLC

Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick, chairing the meeting said: “Could I commend the officers on the work they have done to date. The foot is on the accelerator here. It is very much needed for the group of young people that we are reaching out to assist.”

The proposals won planning permission earlier this year and the Executive were given the construction timetable at their recent meeting.

Plans for the supported housing for young people consist of 28 one bed flats. Flexible office space will be provided for staff members along with staff overnight accommodation to provide dedicated space and privacy, whilst still being on hand to assist and support the young people develop the skills they need to live and manage their home independently.

The affordable housing element of the development will provide 20 homes consisting of 18 houses, a mix of two and three bed homes, and two flats.

Executive councillor for housing services, George Paul, joined representatives from the council and construction partners Hub South East and Modular Connect on a visit to the site earlier this year.

Councillor Paul, said: “It is recognised that there is a need to increase social housing options in Livingston especially for young people. I was pleased to meet representatives from our construction partners during a visit to the site and look forward to working with them to deliver these new homes for Livingston.”

Speaking after the initial site visit, Richard Reid, acting CEO of Connect Modular, said: “Connect Modular is delighted to be working in partnership with Hub South East and West Lothian Council on this high profile affordable housing project in Livingston town centre.

“The project team has adopted our standard design house types for the family homes and we have been working collaboratively on bespoke modular designs for the 28 cottage flats that are set to provide supported accommodation for young people.

“We are excited to get construction underway in our factory in the coming months, as our slick volumetric modular process promises to deliver the 49 new homes at speed.