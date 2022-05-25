West Lothian's first female Provost appointed

Councillor Muldoon is the first female Provost of West Lothian . She has been a councillor since 1999 and lives in Livingston with her family.

Provost Cathy Muldoon said: “I am delighted to be elected Provost of West Lothian. It is an honour and a privilege and I’m extremely proud to be elected as West Lothian’s first ever female Provost. I cannot wait to get started in this role and I will carry out my duties as West Lothian’s civic head with fairness and courtesy to all.”