West Lothian's first female Provost appointed

Councillor Muldoon is the first female Provost of West Lothian. She has been a councillor since 1999 and lives in Livingston with her family.
Provost Cathy Muldoon said: “I am delighted to be elected Provost of West Lothian. It is an honour and a privilege and I’m extremely proud to be elected as West Lothian’s first ever female Provost. I cannot wait to get started in this role and I will carry out my duties as West Lothian’s civic head with fairness and courtesy to all.”
Depute Provost Peter Heggie added: “It is a real privilege to hold the position of Depute Provost and I’m delighted to have been selected to serve this office. I look forward to representing this great county in the years ahead.”