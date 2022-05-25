West Lothian's first female Provost appointed

Councillor Cathy Muldoon has been appointed as Provost of West Lothian, with Councillor Peter Heggie named as Depute Provost.

By Kevin Quinn
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 3:29 pm

Councillor Muldoon is the first female Provost of West Lothian. She has been a councillor since 1999 and lives in Livingston with her family.

Provost Cathy Muldoon said: “I am delighted to be elected Provost of West Lothian. It is an honour and a privilege and I’m extremely proud to be elected as West Lothian’s first ever female Provost. I cannot wait to get started in this role and I will carry out my duties as West Lothian’s civic head with fairness and courtesy to all.”

Depute Provost Peter Heggie added: “It is a real privilege to hold the position of Depute Provost and I’m delighted to have been selected to serve this office. I look forward to representing this great county in the years ahead.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

