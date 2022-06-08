Westminster tug of war for Midlothian MP

Mr Thompson (SNP) took part in the 34th annual MacMillan Tug O War on Tuesday night at Westminster Abbey College Gardens.

The event raises awareness and funds for MacMillan cancer research, and sees men's and women's teams from the Commons and House of Lords compete.

Mr Thompson said: "I was delighted to take part in the Macmillan Tug O War event. Macmillan do amazing work supporting people living with cancer, making a real difference to so many lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Thompson MP, third from front (beard) taking part in the charity challenge at Westminster.

"The tug o war is a great opportunity to get out of the febrile atmosphere of the parliament and for politicians to pull together for a common cause."