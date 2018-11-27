Which areas of Edinburgh now have a block against new bars opening?

UNDER the new licensing statement, the following city centre locations will join Cowgate and the Grassmarket and be classed as already providing enough opportunities to purchase alcohol:

The Old Town, Princes Street, Leith Street, Tollcross, Dean Village, the West End, Haymarket, Southside, Canongate and Dumbiedykes.

A motion was defeated calling for The Shore, Constitution Street, Great Junction Street, South Leith and Pilrig to also be included in the restrictions – areas where at least 34 premises and 14 off-licences are within a ten-minute walk or 800 metres of the local centre – to be described as over-provided.