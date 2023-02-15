Nicola Sturgeon has announced her resignation as First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP). The announcement came as a surprise to many but Ms Sturgeon said her decision to resign comes from a deeper and long term place and it is a decision she has “wrestled” with for “some weeks.”

During her speech, Sturgeon confirmed she would not be stepping away from politics and he pledged to see through the issues that she has spent her career fighting for. Asked about Scottish independence, Sturgeon said: "I believe we are in the final phase. I firmly believe that my successor will lead Scotland to independence."

Throughout her resignation speech, she gave little away in terms of who might be in the running to replace her. She did, however, highlight that the SNP is “awash with talented individuals.”

So, who could be the next SNP leader? Here’s some possible contenders for the role.

John Swinney

John Swinney is currently the deputy first minister and is famously one of the very few senior figures in Sturgeon’s small inner circle. Swinney served as SNP leader between 2000 and 2004 after Salmond unexpectedly quit as party leader. Swinney later resigned which allowed Salmond to resume as leader.

Màiri McAllan

Màiri McAllan has been dubbed a rising star of the party. The 30-year-old is a former special advisor who became environment minister weeks after winning her Clydesdale seat in 2021.

Keith Brown

Keith Brown is the current deputy leader of the SNP, and has served in this role since 2018. He has been a MSP since 2007 and has represented the Clackmannanshire and Dunblane constituency since 2011.

Being deputy leader under Sturgeon would put Brown in a good position to take on the role, as well as the fact that the 61-year-old has had a long ministerial career, serving in briefs including schools and skills, transport and infrastructure, and the economy.

Kate Forbes

Kate Forbes is currently the SNP’s finance and economy secretary and has been in the role since February 2020. Forbes was first elected to Holyrood in 2016 as representative for the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency.

Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, is being touted to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister of Scotland. PIC: PA.

