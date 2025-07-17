Young People to get a vote: Sixteen and seventeen year olds to vote in UK elections following major democratic reform
The changes, published today in a new government strategy paper, will bring Westminster elections into line with Holyrood and local elections in Scotland, where young people have had the vote since 2014. The reforms are being hailed as the most significant democratic update in a generation.
The new rules will allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote in the next UK General Election, alongside other reforms aimed at boosting participation and protecting elections from interference and abuse.
Welcoming the move, Livingston MP Gregor Poynton said:
“It’s absolutely right that 16 and 17 year olds will now have a voice in UK elections.
"In Scotland, young people have been voting in Holyrood and council elections for over a decade and they’ve brought energy and ideas to our democracy. Young people already contribute to society by working, paying taxes and serving in the military.
"They’ve got a stake in the future, so it's only right they should have a say in it.”
The changes are part of a wider Elections Bill, which will also introduce:
- An expansion of accepted forms of voter ID to include UK bank cards and digital ID formats.
- Tougher rules to block foreign interference in UK politics and close loopholes around political donations from ‘shell companies’.
- Stronger protections for candidates and campaigners, including action against harassment and abuse.
- Steps toward an automated registration system to make voting more accessible and secure.
The government says the reforms will ensure UK democracy is “fit for the 21st century” and restore trust in a system that has been undermined by low participation and concerns about abuse and foreign influence.