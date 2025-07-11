Fans of viral sensation Labubu dolls are being urged to count their teeth before buying in East Lothian after fake versions were found on sale in a number of outlets.

Trading standards officers have seized imitation versions of the ‘monster’ doll across the county and warn the poorly made fakes are a choking hazard with hands and feet that easily break off,

They are urging buyers to pay attention to the details of the Chinese doll which has become a viral sensation as a fashion accessory, especially its teeth with the original always having nine of them.

Part of ‘The Monsters’ series by artist Kasing Lung and produced by Chinese toy company Pop Mart, Labubu is an elf-like character with pointy ears, big eyes and a toothy grin.

Alexandra Connell, East Lothian Council’s trading and licensing standards manager, said: “The easiest way for consumers to tell a genuine from a fake product is to remember that the genuine product is designed as a collectible item yet the toys we are finding are usually made from poor quality materials and are not made to last.

“Many of the items seized have poor quality visible stitching and the dolls’ hands or feet break off fairly easily. Also, the genuine doll has nine teeth.Some fake dolls do have nine teeth, however others have been found with differing numbers.”

Anyone who has bought a doll and thinks it is fake or who comes across these dolls for sale and believes they are fake can report it to Advice Direct Scotland online or by calling 0808 1646000.