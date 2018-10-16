Popstar Pink to play Hampden Park in Glasgow as part of stadium tour

Singer Pink will bring her ‘Beautiful Trauma’ tour to Scotland next year, playing Hampden Park as part of a mini-stadium tour around the United Kingdom.

The 39-year-old star is in the middle of a world tour that will last over 18 months, and has announced the dates for the European leg of the tour, which is currently on a brief hiatus following successful shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Pink has played at Scotland’s national stadium before, bringing her ‘Funhouse’ tour to Hampden in front of a sell-out crowd of just under 50,000 in 2010.

She will return to the venue on June 22 next year, on the British leg of her tour, which will see her play five nights at four venues across the country as part of a 20-date European tour.

The ‘So What’ singer will be supported by Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy on the UK dates, with tickets set to go on sale via Ticketmaster on October 23.

The full British dates are:

Thu 20 Jun – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sat 22 Jun – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Tue 25 Jun – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Sat 29 Jun – Wembley Stadium, London

Sun 30 Jun – Wembley Stadium, London