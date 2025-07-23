Popular Edinburgh coffee shop near The Meadows which owner 'started from scratch' put up for sale

By Rachel Keenan
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:56 BST
A popular specialty coffee shop near The Meadows which the owner ‘started from scratch’ has been put up for sale.

Mr Coffee on Brougham Street is on the market is available for a leasehold price of £45,000 and a rent of £14,000.

The cafe is a Brazilian coffee house that is well loved around Tollcross and The Meadows and offers customers traditional South American treats with their coffee.

The listing says: “Our client created this business from scratch just a short time ago and has only reluctantly placed it on the market due to personal circumstances.

“It has already built up a loyal following with regulars appreciating the quality coffee on offer along with traditional pão de queijo, savoury coxinha and sweet treats like the Prestígio cake, it’s a welcoming spot with the opportunity to try many delights from South America.

A popular specialty coffee shop near the Meadows has been put up for sale due to the owners “personal circumstances.”

“The café’s colourful interior and relaxed atmosphere make it a great place to unwind, catch up with friends or enjoy a quiet moment over coffee.”

The cafe has almost a perfect 5 star rating on google reviews with customers raving about their South American specialities.

Ana laura Moraes da silveira: “Cheese bread is the best! Nice and friendly staff , great location and warm cheese bread, coxinha is lovely too and the coffee…. Hmm I wanna come back”

​​Paula Patricia Gomez: “The place to go to if you’re craving coxinhas! Mr Coffee is a lovely, welcoming café with great food. I can’t wait to visit again.”

Mark Mccool said: “What a lovely wee place, met a lovely woman from Argentina and the owner was fantastic. I ate a traditional Brazilian snack off her recommendation and it was lovely. Warm cafe, warm atmosphere and a warm welcoming visit that I am sure I will return for the experience again.”

