Popular Edinburgh coffee shop near The Meadows which owner 'started from scratch' put up for sale
Mr Coffee on Brougham Street is on the market is available for a leasehold price of £45,000 and a rent of £14,000.
The cafe is a Brazilian coffee house that is well loved around Tollcross and The Meadows and offers customers traditional South American treats with their coffee.
The listing says: “Our client created this business from scratch just a short time ago and has only reluctantly placed it on the market due to personal circumstances.
“It has already built up a loyal following with regulars appreciating the quality coffee on offer along with traditional pão de queijo, savoury coxinha and sweet treats like the Prestígio cake, it’s a welcoming spot with the opportunity to try many delights from South America.
“The café’s colourful interior and relaxed atmosphere make it a great place to unwind, catch up with friends or enjoy a quiet moment over coffee.”
The cafe has almost a perfect 5 star rating on google reviews with customers raving about their South American specialities.
Ana laura Moraes da silveira: “Cheese bread is the best! Nice and friendly staff , great location and warm cheese bread, coxinha is lovely too and the coffee…. Hmm I wanna come back”
Paula Patricia Gomez: “The place to go to if you’re craving coxinhas! Mr Coffee is a lovely, welcoming café with great food. I can’t wait to visit again.”
Mark Mccool said: “What a lovely wee place, met a lovely woman from Argentina and the owner was fantastic. I ate a traditional Brazilian snack off her recommendation and it was lovely. Warm cafe, warm atmosphere and a warm welcoming visit that I am sure I will return for the experience again.”
