Popular Edinburgh cafe for sale: Passey’s on Portobello High Street is on the market
Passey’s on Portobello High Street is described as a ‘quirky, food centric coffee shop and bistro’ offering coffees and sweet treats with a wide-ranging menu from soups and sandwiches to Wagyu burgers, vegetable moussaka and Sunday roasts.
After opening in 2020, the café has gone on to receive rave reviews - averaging 4.7 on Google reviews and 4.5 on TripAdvisor.
In recent years the Portobello café was also awarded the TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award and was the recipient of the Blue Ribbon at the Good Food Awards on two occasions.
RightBiz describes the business as a ‘beautifully presented café bar’ in a ‘great trading location’. The space has 30 interior and 12 exterior covers. It currently operates only from 9am to 5pm, but has a licence which would allow it to open until 10pm.
The advert states: “Passey’s has been a familiar and very popular venue in Portobello since opening in 2020. With its great trading location on the High Street, just up from ‘Portobello Prom’, it enjoys heavy footfall especially during the summer months.”
