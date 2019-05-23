Popular Edinburgh sandwich shop Hank's could be yours for £45k

Freshly made flatbreads in Foutainbridge hang in the balance as Hank's Sandwich Bar goes up for sale.

Opened seven years ago, Hank’s packed paninis and stacked sandwiches have become lunchtime favourite for workers and students in Fountainbridge.

But now owner, Alison Thomson who has had the shop since 2012 is selling up with a price tag of £45,000.

She said: “Hank’s has gone from strength to strength since we opened the doors in May 2012.

"The Fountainbridge area has undergone massive transformation and this will continue for some time yet. The new Boroughmuir High School, additional student accommodation and Hampton by Hilton hotel have all been completed in the last two years and the footfall to the shop has grown dramatically in that time. There exists real potential for a new owner to continue this growth in revenue.”

With unusual options such as Moroccan leg of lamb flatbread and Hank’s Super Salad including freekah, kale, goats cheese, grapefruit, and orange vinaigrette grabbing the attention of hungry lunchers, agents Chritie & Co say there is huge potential to further develop Hank's.

Christie & Co's Daniel Arrandale, added: “This well-established sandwich shop presents a fantastic business opportunity in one of Edinburgh’s most up and coming city centre locations. Fountainbridge has already seen a significant amount of redevelopment with Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh Printmakers, the Hampton by Hilton Hotel, as well as various student accommodation blocks.

“Hank’s is already generating good income levels and provides a solid platform for a new owner to take the business forward.”