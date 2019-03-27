Popular Edinburgh shop dog known across the world dies

The much-loved Edinburgh shop dog Maggie - adored across the world - has died.

Tributes have been paid to Maggie, well-known for sitting in the window of Cadenhead’s, on the Canongate, by her devastated owners.

Maggie was well admired by locals and tourists. Picture: TSPL

“Rest in peace Maggie, we will miss you,” a spokesperson for Cadenhead’s said.

“It is with regret we inform you that Maggie - the shop dog and friend to many of the visitors from around the world - has passed away,” they added.

Locals and tourists alike knew Maggie well as she would sit gazing out of the shop window on the busy street all year round.

“We are sure you will join with us in offering condolences to Alan Murray who was Maggie’s faithful companion for 14 years. Yes, we say companion as he was so loving, caring and attentive to all her needs which showed true companionship and loyalty,” the spokesperson continued.

