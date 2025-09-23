A new automated parking system was installed at Vogrie Country Park yesterday, Monday, September 22.

The system is designed to improve reliability and support ongoing maintenance of the Midlothian park near Gorebridge.

The barrier-controlled system uses Automatic Number Plate Recognition. When a vehicle arrives, the entrance barrier opens automatically after scanning the registration number. On departure, the exit barrier re-scans the registration and opens once payment has been confirmed.

The new visitor parking system introduced at Vogrie Country Park, near Gorebridge, Midlothian. | Midlothian Council

The daily parking charge is £3 per vehicle. Payment must be made by card, either at the pay station next to the toilet block or using the card reader at the exit barrier. Cash payments are no longer accepted.

Season tickets are available for regular visitors at a cost of £79 per year. Each household can register up to two vehicles. Applications can be made online via midlothian.gov.uk/vogrie.

For any questions about the new system, contact [email protected]