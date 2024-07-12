Portobello Beach swim warning down to E.coli threat as duration of measures revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An ‘abnormally high’ bacteria level has been revealed as the reason for a warning against swimming at Portobello Beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) cautioned people against entering the water at the popular Edinburgh beach following a series of tests by the watchdog.

SEPA has since confirmed that the tests were for E.coli and intestinal enterococci. As reported by The Scotsman, that suggests human sewage has caused the threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both of those bacteria can be found in human or animal waste, but the pollution is unlikely to have been caused by livestock due to the urban setting of Portobello.

The restrictions, which are in place from Pipe Lane to Joppa Rocks, will remain in place until the watchdog judges that water quality has returned to a ‘satisfactory level’.

A SEPA spokesperson said: “As a result of analysis of routine samples, SEPA have indicated a high bacterial result at Portobello Central Bathing Water.

“We are temporarily advising against bathing and paddling as a precautionary measure, due to the potential human health risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“SEPA are currently investigating the cause of this high result and if required we will explore any mitigation measures.

“We are currently awaiting the result of further water samples. Signage advising against bathing will remain in place until the water quality returns to a satisfactory level.

“SEPA are liaising closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Water, and we will continue to work together to monitor the situation.”

Meanwhile, the agency’s website suggests the ‘pollution incident’ will last until Monday. Both it and the council are putting up signs around the beach to warn would-be bathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trish Mannes, incident director at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Symptoms of infections with STEC [Shiga toxin-producing e. coli] include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever.

“While diarrhoea and vomiting can have a range of causes, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your risk and risk of infecting others.

“Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using disinfectants to clean surfaces will help stop any further spread of infection.

“If you are unwell with diarrhoea and vomiting, you should not prepare food for others while unwell and avoid visiting people in hospitals or care homes to avoid passing on the infection in these settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.”

City of Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day added: “We’re aware of Sepa’s current advice against bathing and paddling at Portobello beach and I’d request that people follow the advice.

“The matter is currently under investigation, and we’ll continue to liaise with Sepa and our partners to monitor the situation.”

Christine Jardine, Scottish Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, said the warning sent a ‘terrible message’ ahead of Edinburgh’s ‘busiest season’. She called for action to clean up bathing waters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Residents and visitors need more information out of SEPA as to what is leading to these closures and what action is being taken to deliver a long-term solution.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want a Clean Water Act for Scotland to update the sewage network, proper monitoring to find all the dumping and a complete ban on this filthy practice in protected areas such as bathing waters.”

Labour MP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh Chris Murray said he had written to the Scottish Government’s environment secretary Gillian Martin. He said the pollution presented a ‘threat to human health’ and called on Holyrood to act to ‘protect out beautiful beaches’.