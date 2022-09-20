News you can trust since 1873
Portobello fire: Fire breaks out at block of flats in Portobello High Street

A serious fire broke out in a block of flats in Portobello this morning (September 20).

By Ginny Sanderson
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:53 am

Six fire engines were called to Portobello High Street at around 5.52am, the fire service said.

The flats – opposite Portobello Book Shop – and surrounding properties were evacuated. A woman has been taken to hospital at the Royal Infirmary as a precaution, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said.

The fire has since been extinguished, police said, but the road remains closed.

Six fire engines are on scene at a fire in Portobello High Street (Photo: Twitter @CuencaMetcalfA)

More information to follow.

