Posters have appeared appealing for help in tracing a 22-year-old man reported missing in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrej Berlansky las spoke to family and friends at around 5am on Friday, June 27, and has not been in contact with anyone since. He was last seen in the Mayfield area of the city on Thursday, June 26.

Police are asking the public for help to trace Mr Berlansky. They say it is out of character for him not to have been in contact with anyone.

Posters are appealing for help to trace missing Andrej Berlansky | TSPL / supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now posters have gone up on trees and lampposts in and around the Meadows, appealing or people to contact the police if they have any information on Mr Berlanksy’s whereabouts.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of muscular build with short dark hair.

Inspector Jonathan Wilson of Police Scotland said: “There has been no further contact with Andrej since 5am Friday, June 27, and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Posters show Andrej Berlansky in the jumper he was wearing when he disappered | TSPL

“We are asking anyone who has seen Andrej or knows where he might be to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4470 of 27 June, 2025.