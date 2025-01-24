Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Power cuts have been reported in Winchburgh as Storm Éowyn continues to batter Scotland.

Power outages in Winchburgh, near Edinburgh, were reported to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) at around 2.40pm on Friday, as hurricane-force winds hit Scotland.

Engineers are yet to attend the outage due to the high winds, according to SSEN’s outage tracker. However, images show trees fallen on power lines in the local area.

Trees have fallen on power lines in the area | Lisa Ferguson

The energy company said: “We’re aware of a power cut in this area. As you’ll know, Storm Eowyn is bringing harsh weather conditions across much of the country and this weather is causing damage to our power lines.

“With extreme wind speeds like this, trees and debris can hit our lines and then this causes your power to go off. Due to the weather it’s unsafe for us to assess damage or complete much repair work until it eases off, so this is why our restoration estimate seems a long time away.”

SSEN said that they are attempting to remotely move the network to attempt to get the power back on sooner.

It continued: “The moment it’s safe to do so, our engineers will be on the ground fixing the problem. Our teams are working as hard as they can to safely get the lights back on, so thank you for bearing with us.”

There are also reports of power outages in East Linton.