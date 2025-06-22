Although the weather was slightly damper and darker than many had predicted on Saturday, the Edinburgh Pride march brought fun and colour to the city centre and old town, as thousands of people took part, including Scottish crime writer Val McDermid.

Edinburgh was a sea of colour on Saturday as the city celebrated its 29th Pride parade, with the city painted with all the colours of the rainbow to promote inclusivity and diversity.

The event has its origins in ‘Lark in the Park’ - an event organised by the Scottish Homosexual Rights Group in Princes Street Gardens in 1988. Six years later the first Pride Scotland March took place, with over 3,000 people taking part and enjoying a festival in the Meadows.

There had since been 28 Prides in Edinburgh, due to a two year gap caused by the global pandemic, and pride and colour were yet again on show in the city centre on Saturday for the 29th hosting of the event in Scotland’s Capital.

Bringing the colour The annual Edinburgh Pride march took place in the city centre on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Crime writer Scottish crime writer Val McDermid (centre, right) joined Scotland's LGBTQ+ community at the annual Pride March in Edinburgh.

Huge crowd Thousands flocked to the 30th Edinburgh Pride parade on Saturday in the city centre.

Beard power This man attended Edinburgh Pride 2025 with a rainbow multi-coloured beard on Saturday.