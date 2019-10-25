Princes Street blocked after collision between pedestrian and a bus
POLICE blocked off Princes Street this afternoon after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a bus.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 4:18 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th October 2019, 4:24 pm
Paramedics wer also called to the main thoroughfare in the West End at 3.40pm.
Traffic westbound on Princes Street is currently at a standstill while there is currently no access to southbound Lothian Road.
Buses are being diverted and trams are currently running between the West End and the airport only.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services were called at 3.40pm to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle."
There were no details available on any injuries.