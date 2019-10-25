Princes Street blocked after collision between pedestrian and a bus

Emergency services were called at 3.40pm

Paramedics wer also called to the main thoroughfare in the West End at 3.40pm.

Traffic westbound on Princes Street is currently at a standstill while there is currently no access to southbound Lothian Road.

Buses are being diverted and trams are currently running between the West End and the airport only.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services were called at 3.40pm to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...