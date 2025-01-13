Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scottish bakers is recalling packs of its rolls after a packaging error meant several packs contained an allergen.

McGhee’s Family Bakers are recalling packs of 6 Scottish Brown Rolls. Due to a packaging error, several packs include white rolls which contain soya. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Packs of 6 Scottish Brown Rolls marked with the batch number LS5007 and the best before date of 12 January 2025 are affected by the recall. The packaging does not list soya as an intentional ingredient, but instead lists it as “may contain”.

The Food Stanadards Scotland outlined the steps taken by McGhee’s Family Bakers to assist in the recall. It said: “McGhee’s Family Bakers is recalling the above product which was sold at Asda and Sainsbury’s stores and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

Customers are urged to return the product to Asda or Sainsbury’s, who will issue a full refund.