Drivers have been urged to avoid the Forth Road Bridge which has been closed due to a protest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers responded to reports of protesters on the bridge at around 1pm on Friday afternoon. Police Scotland said officers are on-site and are engaging with those involved.

Images online show protesters with banners suspended from the bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Police Scotland read: “The Forth Road Bridge is closed due to a protest reported to police around 1.05pm on Friday, 25 July.

“Officers are in attendance and engaging with those involved. Please avoid the area.”

Police Scotland has urged people to avoid the Forth Road Bridge after it was closed due to a protest. | LISA FERGUSON

Traffic Scotland said: “The A9000 Forth Road Bridge is currently closed southbound to all vehicles due to a police incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

It displayed a similar message for northbound traffic: “The A9000 Forth Road Bridge is currently closed northbound to all vehicles due to a police incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

Following the road closure, environmental activist group Greenpeace said that they were responsible for the protest. The group said it was aimed at aimed at chemicals giant INEOS, owned by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The group pointed towards the company’s opposition to “efforts by UN Member States to secure a Global Plastics Treaty to curb plastic pollution”.

Activists abseiled from the bridge in an effort to stop an INEOS tanker | Â© Luca Marino / Greenpeace

Amy Cameron, Programme Director at Greenpeace UK said: “Plastic pollution has reached a crisis point: it’s poisoning our land, seas, air, even our bodies. The Global Plastics Treaty offers us a once in a generation chance to tackle the problem for good, so it's no surprise INEOS and its billionaire boss, Jim Ratcliffe, are doing everything they can to stop it.

“Ratcliffe tries to distract us with sports teams and sponsorships, but we’re not going to let him fill our planet with plastic, so he can fill his pockets with profit. Ratcliffe is trying to block a strong Global Plastics Treaty, so today we’re blocking him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action saw Greenpeace climbers abseil from beneath the bridge’s service walkway before unfurling six giant ‘Plastics Treaty Now’ banners.

Greenpeace said that the protesters will will remain suspended 25 metres above the main shipping lane of the River Forth in an effort to prevent an INEOS tanker from delivering its cargo of fracked American gas to the Grangemouth petrochemical facility.