Counter-terror and public safety plans for Edinburgh’s festivals will continue to be reviewed, councillors have been assured, after a tragic event in Liverpool saw a car driven into crowds.

More than 40 people were injured, some seriously, after after a car ploughed into the crowd at Liverpool FC’s Premier League title victory parade.

Temporary barriers to stop ‘hostile vehicles’ are to be included in plans for securing the festivals, while closing Cowgate to eastbound traffic and reopening the northern footway on North Bridge are being considered.

SNP councillor Finlay McFarlane asked officers at Thursday’s meeting of the Culture and Communities Committee: “The tragic incident in Liverpool is at the top of my mind as we approach the busy festival.

“I’m wondering if we are revisiting and making sure we have robust traffic management policies in place for our busy season which is approaching.”

Edinburgh council officers laid out a range of proposed actions during the meeting, all aimed at keeping the city running smoothly during the festivals.

Claire Miller, a public safety officer for the council, said: “We actually reviewed a recent event in Edinburgh as a result of that as well.

“It’s constantly ongoing in terms of reviewing and making sure we’re following police guidance and making sure that the appropriate streets are closed, and that we have rated equipment where we need it.

“We’re working with our partners to make sure appropriate equipment is placed throughout the city.”

Officers will now explore opening the northern footway on North Bridge to help with the high levels of pedestrian traffic expected on the route during the summer festivals.

In addition, they will explore closing Cowgate to eastbound car traffic during the festivals to open more space for pedestrians.

This was considered for the festivals last summer, but discounted by officers.

Officers will also aim to have contingency plans for terror attacks at the summer festivals completed by the end of this month.

Permanent anti-vehicle barriers exist in parts of the Old Town, but the council has also contracted a company to provide temporary ones at other sites in the city, as well as purchasing their own temporary barriers.

The report to councillors that contained the action plan also had data about how the summer festivals went last year.

According to the report, 3.91 million people attended the festivals last year, up from 3.45 million in 2023.

It also showed that the number of entertainment noise complaints had gone down, from 39 in 2023 to 28 in 2024.

Foot traffic on Princes Street in August increased by 100,000 from 2023, reaching 1.67 million in 2024.

Some 30,000 more people used the trams in August in 2024 than in 2023, for a total of 1.18 million riders last year.

However, the number of bus users went down, dropping from 370,000 per week in 2023 to 329,000 in 2024.

Labour councillor Margaret Graham, convener of the Culture and Communities Committee, said: “Summer festivals have a huge impact on the city financially, the economy is driven to a significant degree by it.

“So we need to manage them, and I believe that Claire manages them [well]. I have one little gripe about the South Bridge, and I have some concerns about public safety there.

“But apart from that, I am happy to move the report.”

“However, it’s essential that we balance the festivals’ successful delivery with the needs of local residents and businesses, and the scorecard helps us to understand the impact these events have.

“The scorecard and associated action plan focuses on a range of themes, including sustainability and the economy. As part of this we are constantly reviewing public safety measures, working with partners like Police Scotland on contingency planning and delivering initiatives like Summertime Streets, to make sure people can enjoy the summer’s events safely.”