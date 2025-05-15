Residents in Scotland are being urged to use water ‘as efficiently as possible’ in homes and gardens to help maintain normal water supplies across the country.

Scottish Water said teams are working to ensure its supply systems can cope with demand which has increased during the recent dry weather. This year marks the driest start to the year across Scotland since 1964, resulting in Scotland reservoir levels being 10 per cent lower than average for this time of year.

A rise in water use by customers in recent weeks has meant Scottish Water has increased the amount of water being put into the network by 150 million litres per day, with the utility company now using tankers to supplement normal water supplies in some parts of the country including Gullane and Aberlady in East Lothian.

And with more dry and warm weather forecast in the weeks to come, the utility company is calling on residents to follow some simple steps to help save water, including: taking shorter showers, turning the tap off when brushing teeth, using a watering can instead of a garden hose, avoiding using sprinklers and using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded.

Alex Plant, Scottish Water’s chief executive, said: “We’re working hard to maintain normal supplies for all customers and would ask that they use water efficiently to protect this precious resource. We believe that a large part of the additional water use at the moment is in gardens so we would ask that customers are mindful of how much water they use there.

“Scotland’s climate is clearly changing and, as a country, we need to ensure we adapt both by investing appropriately in water infrastructure – which Scottish Water is doing - and ensuring we do what we can to use water more efficiently in our homes and businesses.

“Water is always worth saving and by taking simple steps to reduce the volume used around the home and garden we can make our country’s water go even further and help maintain normal supplies.”

Other parts of the country which could be affected by increased peak water use include: areas north of Aberdeen such as Potterton, MiddletonPark and Belhelvie; Maybole, Turnberry and Maidens in South Ayrshire; Kippen and Balfron in west Stirlingshire; and the Strathpeffer area in Ross-shire.

For more information on how to help save water you can visit the Scottish Water website or visit their social media pages.