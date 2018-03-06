Pupils told not to attend school until 11am after heavy snowfall

Have your say

SCHOOL pupils in Midlothian are being urged not to arrive at school until 11am today after heavy snowfall this morning.

Midlothian Council took to Twitter to warn parents and pupils of the adverse weather.

It said: “Alert - due to snow this morning, pupils should not attend for school until 11am if possible, this morning.

“However, if already on your way, don’t worry, there will be staff present.”

The heavy snow overnight and this morning is causing severe traffic problems in Midlothian. There are reports of buses and lorries becoming stuck in Penicuik and traffic is at a standstill in some areas.

Commuters make their way through the heavy snow.

Snow is also believed to be causing problems in West Lothian - with Livingston, Bathgate and Whitburn affected.

