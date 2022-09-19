Queen’s funeral: All the places closing in Edinburgh today, from McDonald’s to Edinburgh Zoo
From tourist attractions to McDonald’s, here’s everywhere in Edinburgh that will be shut for the Queen’s funeral.
Many businesses are closing their doors on the bank holiday, here’s a full list of everywhere in Edinburgh that will be shut.
The Queen passed away on September 8, peacefully at her home in Balmoral.
Official state funeral arrangements for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II have been confirmed for Monday September 19.
The UK’s longest-reigning monarch will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, joining her father, who the chapel is named after, the Queen Mother and the ashes of sister Princess Margaret.
To commemorate the Queen’s life, many businesses throughout Edinburgh will close.
Schools and nurseries
Most schools across Scotland already had a public holiday on Monday, but it has now been confirmed that all schools will remain closed.
Colleges and universities will all be closed to normal business on that date.
Supermarkets
Asda has said all of its shops will be closed until 5pm on the bank holiday.
Tesco Express will also be closed until 5pm, but larger Tescos shops will be closed the entire day.
Waitrose, Lidl, Aldi, Iceland and Morrisons will close for the whole day, with only smaller Sainsbury’s stores and petrol stations opening at 5pm.
Most corner shops are expected to stay open so people can buy the essentials.
Cinemas and bowling alleys
Cineworld, Vue, Odeon and Showcase cinemas will be closed all day on the bank holiday.
But, Hollywood Bowl will only remain closed until 1.30pm on the day of the funeral.
Post offices
Royal Mail has confirmed it will suspend its post services on the day of the Queen’s funeral.
Pubs and restaurants
It’s expected the majority of pubs and restaurants will remain open.
Fullers and Wetherspoons pub groups have announced they will be open as usual.
However, Mcdonalds will be closed until 5pm on September 19.
Attractions
All National Trust For Scotland properties will also be closed on the day of the funeral, as will attractions run by Historic Scotland and Glasgow Life. This includes Edinburgh Castle and Edinburgh Zoo.
The Camera Obscura, Royal Botanic Gardens, and Royal Yacht Britannia will also be closed.
And all galleries run by National Galleries Scotland will be closed to mark the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.
Retail
St James Quarter and Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh will be closed with only a small number of food and beverage-related outlets opening later in the day. The Edinburgh Style and student evening events will also be postponed.
The following highstreet shops will also be closed:
- Primark
- Apple
- Lakeland
- WHSmith
- Halfords - including garages and support centres and Halfords Mobile Experts
- Next
- Zara
- Waterstones
- Joules
- Toolstation
- L’Occitane
- French Connection
- Pandora
- Cook
- B&Q - they will also be suspending all click and collect and home delivery
- Wickes - their support centre, click and collect, home delivery and distribution centre will close too
- IKEA
- Currys - nothing will be delivered to customers on the day of the funeral
- Poundland
- Jollyes
- River Island
- Matalan
- Pets At Home
- JD Sports
- DFS - stores, deliveries, customer support and manufacturing operations will close
- H&M
- Dunelm - all stores will close and they’re pausing delivery, click and collect, and customer services
This page will update as more announcements are made.