Many businesses are closing their doors on the bank holiday, here’s a full list of everywhere in Edinburgh that will be shut.

The Queen passed away on September 8, peacefully at her home in Balmoral.

Official state funeral arrangements for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II have been confirmed for Monday September 19.

The UK’s longest-reigning monarch will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, joining her father, who the chapel is named after, the Queen Mother and the ashes of sister Princess Margaret.

To commemorate the Queen’s life, many businesses throughout Edinburgh will close.

Schools and nurseries

Most schools across Scotland already had a public holiday on Monday, but it has now been confirmed that all schools will remain closed.

Colleges and universities will all be closed to normal business on that date.

Supermarkets

Asda has said all of its shops will be closed until 5pm on the bank holiday.

Tesco Express will also be closed until 5pm, but larger Tescos shops will be closed the entire day.

Waitrose, Lidl, Aldi, Iceland and Morrisons will close for the whole day, with only smaller Sainsbury’s stores and petrol stations opening at 5pm.

Most corner shops are expected to stay open so people can buy the essentials.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: In this composite image, the logos of the UK's leading supermarkets (Left to right from top row) Lidl, Asda, Sainsbury's (Middle row left to right) Waitrose, Tesco and Aldi and bottom row Morrisons, are displayed outside various branches on November 18, 2015 in Bristol, England.

Cinemas and bowling alleys

Cineworld, Vue, Odeon and Showcase cinemas will be closed all day on the bank holiday.

But, Hollywood Bowl will only remain closed until 1.30pm on the day of the funeral.

Post offices

Royal Mail has confirmed it will suspend its post services on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Pubs and restaurants

It’s expected the majority of pubs and restaurants will remain open.

Fullers and Wetherspoons pub groups have announced they will be open as usual.

However, Mcdonalds will be closed until 5pm on September 19.

Attractions

All National Trust For Scotland properties will also be closed on the day of the funeral, as will attractions run by Historic Scotland and Glasgow Life. This includes Edinburgh Castle and Edinburgh Zoo.

The Camera Obscura, Royal Botanic Gardens, and Royal Yacht Britannia will also be closed.

And all galleries run by National Galleries Scotland will be closed to mark the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.

Retail

St James Quarter and Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh will be closed with only a small number of food and beverage-related outlets opening later in the day. The Edinburgh Style and student evening events will also be postponed.

The following highstreet shops will also be closed:

Primark

Apple

Lakeland

WHSmith

Halfords - including garages and support centres and Halfords Mobile Experts

Next

Zara

Waterstones

Joules

Toolstation

L’Occitane

French Connection

Pandora

Cook

B&Q - they will also be suspending all click and collect and home delivery

Wickes - their support centre, click and collect, home delivery and distribution centre will close too

IKEA

Currys - nothing will be delivered to customers on the day of the funeral

Poundland

Jollyes

River Island

Matalan

Pets At Home

JD Sports

DFS - stores, deliveries, customer support and manufacturing operations will close

H&M

Dunelm - all stores will close and they’re pausing delivery, click and collect, and customer services