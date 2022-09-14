Queen’s funeral: Edinburgh food banks will close on bank holiday - full list and how to get help
Food banks across Edinburgh have chosen to close for the bank holiday.
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Volunteers are seen packing food parcels on March 02, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. With the cost of living rocketing in the uk, annual inflation rocketed by 5.4 per cent in December more than the Bank of Englands 2 percent target, food bank charity the Trussell Trust estimate more than 5,100 food parcels are provided to households every day. Three emergency food parcels are handed out to cash-strapped families every minute in the UK as the cost-of-living crisis continues. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
There is no requirement for food banks to shut on September 19, but many have decided to do so to pay their respects to the late Queen.
The monarch passed away on September 8, at her home in Balmoral, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
The Government announced that the bank holiday would allow people across Britain to pay their respects to the Queen, and this prompted businesses to shut down for the day.
However, there is no requirement to suspend operations during the period of national mourning.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II: Edinburgh florist describes honour of providing St Giles flower arrangement and being invited to Queen's funeral
-
2
Queen's funeral bank holiday: What will close in Edinburgh on Monday? Including supermarkets, libraries, cinemas and garages
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II: A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a 'breach of the peace' after yesterdays procession
How many people use food banks?
According to the Trussell Trust, there has been a 14% increase in the number of emergency food parcels compared to this time last year.
Between April 1 2021 and March 31 2022, food banks in the Trussell Trust’s UK wide network distributed over 2.1 million emergency food parcels.
A staggering 832,000 of these parcels went to children.
In Scotland, 126,997 people accessed a Trussell Trust food bank between April 1 2021 and March 31 2022.
Will the Trussell Trust foodbanks be open on the bank holiday?
The Trussell Trust said all of its centres are independent and make their own decisions on closing times.
When speaking to Metro, a spokesperson for the charity said: “Food banks are all independent, but we have emailed saying it is a bank holiday and they can decide what to do.
“It really depends on the local need on the ground, the volunteers will know if they are particularly quiet on a Monday, or if it is a busier day.”
Which food banks are open in Edinburgh on the bank holiday?
TFN found that 48 of the Trussell Trust food banks will be shut in Scotland on the bank holiday.
However, Edinburgh Food Project will be open 9am-4pm.
A range of other food banks will operate as normal the following day, these are:
- South Leith Parish Church - 10am-12pm, 12.30pm-2.30pm
- Blythswood Care - 10am-1.30pm
- Edinburgh Food Project - 9am-4pm
- Newkirkgate Shopping Centre - 9.30am-2.30pm
- Edinburgh Community Food - 6am-2pm
- Community One Stop Shop - 9.30am-2.30pm
For a full list of other food banks near Edinburgh, please visit The Trussell Trust website.