EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Volunteers are seen packing food parcels on March 02, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. With the cost of living rocketing in the uk, annual inflation rocketed by 5.4 per cent in December more than the Bank of Englands 2 percent target, food bank charity the Trussell Trust estimate more than 5,100 food parcels are provided to households every day. Three emergency food parcels are handed out to cash-strapped families every minute in the UK as the cost-of-living crisis continues. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

There is no requirement for food banks to shut on September 19, but many have decided to do so to pay their respects to the late Queen .

The monarch passed away on September 8, at her home in Balmoral, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

The Government announced that the bank holiday would allow people across Britain to pay their respects to the Queen , and this prompted businesses to shut down for the day.

However, there is no requirement to suspend operations during the period of national mourning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How many people use food banks?

According to the Trussell Trust, there has been a 14% increase in the number of emergency food parcels compared to this time last year.

Between April 1 2021 and March 31 2022, food banks in the Trussell Trust’s UK wide network distributed over 2.1 million emergency food parcels.

A staggering 832,000 of these parcels went to children.

In Scotland, 126,997 people accessed a Trussell Trust food bank between April 1 2021 and March 31 2022.

Will the Trussell Trust foodbanks be open on the bank holiday?

The Trussell Trust said all of its centres are independent and make their own decisions on closing times.

When speaking to Metro, a spokesperson for the charity said: “Food banks are all independent, but we have emailed saying it is a bank holiday and they can decide what to do.

“It really depends on the local need on the ground, the volunteers will know if they are particularly quiet on a Monday, or if it is a busier day.”

CAMBORNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Volunteers at the Transformation Camborne, Pool and Redruth (CPR) Foodbank Distribution Centre, at the food bank’s storage depot on November 16, 2020 in Camborne, England. Don Gardner, the CPR founder, appeared on the BBC documentary “Cornwall with Simon Reeve” that aired on BBC2. He made an emotional appeal in memory of his wife, Jen, who’s funeral he would be attending the following day. Since the programme aired, Don has received in excess of Â£160,000 from generous donations from the public. The CPR Foodbank currently feeds 500 families in the Camborne and Redruth area, which has been hard hit by poverty. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Which food banks are open in Edinburgh on the bank holiday?

TFN found that 48 of the Trussell Trust food banks will be shut in Scotland on the bank holiday.

However, Edinburgh Food Project will be open 9am-4pm.

A range of other food banks will operate as normal the following day, these are:

South Leith Parish Church - 10am-12pm, 12.30pm-2.30pm

Blythswood Care - 10am-1.30pm

Edinburgh Food Project - 9am-4pm

Newkirkgate Shopping Centre - 9.30am-2.30pm

Edinburgh Community Food - 6am-2pm

Community One Stop Shop - 9.30am-2.30pm