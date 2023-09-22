Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are facing delays on the M90 Queensferry Crossing after a two car crash on the southbound carriageway.

Queues are stretching for miles, with traffic moving slowly between Kirkliston and Inverkeithing. According to the AA route planner, the crash was first reported at around 1.35pm and happened near the junction with the A904. The road was blocked for over an hour.

