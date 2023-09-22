News you can trust since 1873
Queensferry Crossing crash: Delays on M90 Queensferry Crossing due to crash

Traffic is queuing for miles after the crash.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 16:46 BST
Drivers are facing delays on the M90 Queensferry Crossing after a two car crash on the southbound carriageway.

Queues are stretching for miles, with traffic moving slowly between Kirkliston and Inverkeithing. According to the AA route planner, the crash was first reported at around 1.35pm and happened near the junction with the A904. The road was blocked for over an hour.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the M90 southbound at the Queensferry Crossing shortly after 1.50pm on Friday, September 22. There were no reported injuries and the road was cleared by around 2.55pm.”

