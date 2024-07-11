Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The towers of the Queensferry Crossing will go dark at night for nearly four months while new, more energy-efficient lights are installed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three 207-metre high towers will not be lit up while work is carried out to replace all the bridge’s existing architectural lighting. The project, which is scheduled to take 15 weeks, is being undertaken by bridge operators BEAR Scotland and funded by Transport Scotland. It is due to start on Monday July 29.

Most of the work will be carried out from the safety of the bridge’s central reservation during daytime hours, with no impact on traffic. But some overnight lane closures will be necessary for the delivery and removal of materials from site and access to lights on the overhead gantries. However, BEAR Scotland said no significant disruption to traffic was expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queensferry Crossing, which carries the M90 across the Firth of Forth between Edinburgh and Fife, was officially opened in September 2017.

During the 15-week work programme, the existing architectural lighting at the three towers will be switched off. Street lighting at either end of the bridge will remain on, but BEAR said road-users and local residents would notice the towers being dark at night.

The purpose of the project is to reduce running costs and improve sustainability by using lights which are significantly more energy efficient. BEAR said the new lighting system would also provide improved reliability, safety and future ease of maintenance and replacement.

New LED lights will be installed to replace all existing architectural lights above and below deck at the main towers. New collapsible lighting columns will replace the existing fixed posts at deck level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “The existing architectural lights on the Queensferry Crossing are no longer available on the market and getting hold of parts and replacements is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive. We’re therefore replacing the lights with a new more energy efficient system.

“Technology has moved on in the 15 years since the bridge was designed and the new lights are expected to deliver an energy saving of around 80 per cent.”