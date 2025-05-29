The annual Race for Life event gets underway this weekend, with hundreds of runners expected to turn up to raise vital funds for charity.

Launched in 1994, the annual charity run has seen more than 10 million people raise over £970 million towards life-saving research for Cancer Research UK.

Race for Life is the charity’s biggest series of fundraising events with hundreds of events taking place across the UK. Here is everything you need to know.

Race for Life takes place in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park on Sunday, June 1 | Cancer Research UK

When is the Race for Life in Edinburgh?

The Race for Life in Edinburgh takes place on Sunday, June 1. The 10k starts at 10.15am and the 5k begins at 11am . Those taking part have been asked to arrive around 30 to 45 minutes before the start of their race, which will allow them to take part in a warm up session. Spectators and supporters are welcome.

How can I take part?

You can sign up for the 5k and 10k events by visiting the Race For life website. Child tickets cost £11 for each event and adult tickets (16 and over) cost £15.99 for the 5k and £17.49 for the 10k.

What is the route?

The route starts in the main playing fields at Holyrood Park and loops around Arthur's Seat. The 5k is one loop around the beauty spot and the 10k is a double lap of the Edinburgh landmark. The 10km route would usually include Duddingston Low Road, but this section remains closed due to recent rockfalls in the area. The course is wheelchair accessible however there is a steep incline on the route that may require some assistance.

What is the weather expected to be like during the events?

Sunday, June 1 is forecast to have light showers throughout the day, with the temperature ranging from 12C to 14C between 10am and 1pm. Wind speeds are expected to be around 15mph.

Do I need to bring anything to Race for Life 2025?

Organisers have reminded anyone taking part to bring their own water bottle. There will be a water refill station at the finish line.

Racers are urged to wear breathable sportswear and well-fitting trainers. They should also remember to bring along their race number and back sheet as well as safety pins to attach them.