Rainy day activities with a twist!

With the weather forecast predicting the wettest summer in 100 years, we know it can be challenging to find ways to keep your kids entertained and off their devices. Why not turn those rainy days into an opportunity for your child to explore a new passion or develop a new skill?

With summer holidays in full swing, there's a group of young people offering their unique skills to entertain children over the (wet!?!) summer holidays in return for some pocket money!

How’s this for some fun activities to keep the kids entertained over the next few weeks….

George, a master of the Rubix cube, is offering younger children his expertise solving this iconic puzzle

Tara, currently working in the West End, is offering musical theatre sessions for aspiring actors

Ayos, a passionate chess tutor wants to share his skills on strategy

And Aanika is sharing her love of traditional Indian dance and taking bookings for some Bharatnatyam dance lessons.

With St Swithens day predicting 40 more days of rain, these talented young people at MyPocketSkill might be just the answer for a lot of parents out there!

Head over to www.mypocketskill.com to find talented, young people aged 13 - 24 to help entertain the kids this summer.