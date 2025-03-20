A distressed resident living in a rat-infested area of Edinburgh city centre has said the community is being ‘overlooked’ when it comes to cleaning and pest control.

The Viewcraig Gardens resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said overflowing bins and rat infestations have been causing problems for residents for years, with pictures showing dead rats in the street. Other images also show the inside of a car, which has been chewed and damaged by rats.

She added that the surrounding area, which takes in the Scottish Parliament and the Palace of Holyrood, is always kept clean, leaving Dumbiedykes residents feeling ‘overlooked’.

She said: “I just feel like Viewcraig and Dumbiedykes as a whole is completely overlooked. If you look over the wall, you've got the parliament, you've got the palace, it's immaculate. The council has a responsibility, and I just feel that they don't want to look at fixing the bin problem. They don't want to look at pest control.”

She said she has complained three times to the City of Edinburgh Council, but the problem has continued. The resident is now calling for more dialogue between the council and residents to try and combat the problem.

She said: “Can they come and actually speak to the people that live here to find out how we can work together?

“As a landlord and an owner of the land they should be looking to help, and they're not. I CC’d all the local councilors into the complaint email, and only one of them got back.”

Edinburgh council said it was aware of residents’ complaints and that ‘appropriate works’ have been arranged to help solve the issue.

Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, transport and environment convenor, said: “Rat baiting programmes have been carried out and a number of visits to the property are planned for the next few weeks. We have carried out surveys and the resulting reports are now with our internal team to check if further action is required, for example changes to waste management.”

The University of Edinburgh also own and control land around Dumbiedykes, with large numbers of student accommodation in the area.

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “Many of our buildings are situated in central Edinburgh in busy locations used regularly by members of the public alongside the University community.

“We work hard to ensure that our buildings meet all health and safety standards and once an issue is raised, aim to resolve it as quickly as possible.

“We provide cleaning services in all of our University buildings and also share regular guidance around the importance of cleanliness in common areas to students within our accommodation. We also work with Edinburgh council’s pest control team to monitor any evidence of vermin activity.”