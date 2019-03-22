Reckless Muirhouse driver caught at nearly triple the speed limit is ‘one of worst incidents’ detected

A driver was caught travelling at 84mph in a 30mph zone in what has been described as ‘one of the worst incidents’ of speeding detected.

The motorist was clocked travelling at nearly three times the limit in the Muirhouse Parkway area of Edinburgh, at about 6:50pm on Wednesday March 20th.

The driver was caught at Muirhouse Parkway. Pic: Google Maps/ Police Scotland

East Safety Camera Unit Manager, Andy Jones, said: “This is one of the worst incidents of speeding that we have detected.

“This driver has shown no consideration for other road users or the community. The driver’s actions were nothing short of reckless. We will continue to work with Road Policing to enforce in this area and the motorist will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police Inspector Roger Park, of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Built up areas have a speed limit of 30mph as drivers need to be able to react quickly to changes in road and traffic conditions. If a child had run into the road then the driver would not have had enough time to react and stop.

“This driver has shown blatant disregard for the safety of pedestrians and other road users. We will continue to monitor offences in this area along with our colleagues at the East Safety Camera Unit.”

