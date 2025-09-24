Children in Edinburgh and the Lothians have been urged to “ditch the devices” as part of a nationwide screen amnesty to promote good eye health.

Independent optometrists in the Capital and beyond are encouraging people to take good care of their eyes as part of National Eye Health Week, which runs from September 22 to 28.

The awareness campaign aims to highlight the importance of good eye health and the need for regular eye exams.

Opticians say small lifestyle changes can make a big difference to children’s vision and eye health | supplied

Ross Grant, manager of McGraths Opticians in Queensferry Street, Edinburgh, said: “Research shows half of all sight loss is avoidable, so we want to inspire our patients to make some small lifestyle changes that could make a big difference to their vision and eye health.

“As part of this year’s National Eye Health Week we’re advocating a screen amnesty at 8:20pm (20:20) – a perfect opportunity for parents to get their children to put their screens down and give their eyes a rest before bedtime.”

Emma Greenhall, manager of Hendry Opticians in Blackness Road, Linlithgow, added: “Research has shown that spending too long on digital devices can have an adverse impact on eye health. We want to keep our young patients seeing better for longer, so reducing screen time can really help with that.”

Research has shown that, on average, people in the UK spend a staggering 35 hours a week staring at a computer screen, with 90 per cent saying they experience screen fatigue – tired or irritated eyes, blurred vision, headaches and poor colour perception.

Experts say screen users can avoid eye strain by using the 20-20-20 rule, especially if they’re using a computer for long periods of time. Look 20 feet in front of you every 20 minutes for 20 seconds.

Organisers of National Eye Health Week have also issued a series of top tips such as eating a balanced diet featuring plenty of fruit, vegetables and nuts; quitting smoking; regular exercise and having regular eye exams, with a check-up encouraged at least once every two years.

During seven days of intense activity, the campaign will educate people about how to look after their eyes and inspire them to take action to protect their vision and prevent avoidable sight loss in the future. Each day will focus on a different theme including: primary eye care services, children’s eye health, sports vision, eyes at work, ageing eyes and “live well to see well”.

More than 1.6 million new cases of sight-threatening eye disease are forecast over the next decade – the equivalent of one new case every three minutes.

The analysis carried out by Eye Health UK for National Eye Health Week uses data modelled by York Health Economics Consortium to predict future cases of the four most common causes of sight loss – cataract, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic eye disease.

Future forecasting predicts a 24 per cent rise in the number of people suffering late age-related macular degeneration – the UK’s leading cause of blindness and a 13 per cent surge in cases of glaucoma.

Eye tests can detect other conditions

Many people think that a sight test is just about checking whether your vision needs correcting with glasses or contact lenses. But there are other important reasons to have a regular sight test.

A sight test is a vital check on the health of the eyes and includes the detection of eye conditions. Many of these, if found early, can be treated successfully, avoiding potential sight loss.

A sight test can also detect other health conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Look at what you eat

Regular sight tests are essential for maintaining healthy eyes, but there are other things you can do to look after your eyes

​What we eat can affect our vision. Antioxidants – including the hugely beneficial lutein – can help to prevent retinal damage. One anti-oxidant which is hugely beneficial is lutein

Good f​oods for eye health include kale and spinach, corn, carrots, oranges, oily fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel, broccoli, eggs

Lack of exercise contributes significantly to several eye conditions, particularly amongst people aged 60 and over. Exercise may reduce the risk of sight loss from narrowing or hardening of the arteries, high blood pressure and diabetes

​Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to serious health conditions which can have a detrimental effect on your eye health

After ageing, smoking is the biggest risk factor for developing macular degeneration and smoking also increases your risk of developing cataracts