Reform’s ramblings on climate are madness - Bruce Whitehead

We are risking irreversible loss of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets – which together hold enough water to raise sea levels by over 10 metres, writes Professsor Tim Lenton.

Last week I heard a scientist in Greenland talking about the “tremendous water tower” currently encased in the island's vast ice sheet.

Up to 3km thick, it contains enough frozen water to cause a 7.4m rise in global sea levels. And it's melting faster every year due to increasing global temperatures, boosted by burning fossil fuels for energy.

So I was naturally interested when Channel Four announced, just after the news, that the Reform Party would now deliver its plan to tackle the energy crisis.

The wolfish deputy leader of the party, Richard Tice - a budding Taggart villain if ever you saw one - gave a soothing commentary on the biggest carbon emitter in Britain, the Drax power station in Yorkshire. Previously burning coal, the MP explained that it was now receiving almost £1bn of public subsidy to burn imported wood chips from America instead. "What's green about that?" he demanded.

Bruce Whitehead

Well Richard, how about the fact that wood is renewable and, unlike oil and gas, new trees can be grown to provide future fuel?

But wait; Tice had an "independent expert" shivering at a picnic table, to explain why it's a bad scheme: step forward Clive Moffatt, a braceleted tea drinking Worzel Gummage with a King Charles II era hair-do, from the UK Energy Security Group.

I looked up this body on DuckDuckGo, and found nothing. I tried Google: zilch. But I did track down Clive Moffatt Associates; sadly the page looked as if weeds might grow around it: a "recently added" section showed reports from a 2008 energy markets study.

Anyway, Mr Moffatt was telling voters how Net Zero, the drive to reduce CO2 emissions to nothing by 2050 was far too ambitious. "The government wants to quadruple offshore wind, double onshore wind, while tripling solar, which is not feasible," he claimed.

"It would mean significant disruption and cost. If you're looking at the most balanced approach to affordability, security and sustainability, we should not be replacing a volatile gas market with a totally unpredictable, intermittent renewable network."

Tice then popped up: "We need to end this net zero madness cut your bills and cut the cost of living. So we'll scrap net zero, have more nuclear power stations, and embrace oil and gas."

On the contrary, it's Tice & Farage's energy policy which is madness. Embracing oil and gas, in contrast with every other developed economy, will ensure that the Greenland ice sheet melts even sooner, submerging every coastline with over 20 feet of sea water. Nuclear generates enormous levels of CO2, because of the vast energy needed to extract, refine, process and dispose of nuclear fuels.

Reform's claim that renewables are intermittent and unpredictable is false: tidal power is not only predictable, it is 100 per cent reliable, 24 hours every day, 365 days a year. And a portfolio of wind, solar and hydro (all of which Scotland has in abundance) ensures that when one source is low in power, another is available.

It's not Net Zero that represents madness; it's the half-baked ramblings of a party of chancers, funded by shadowy donors from business elites, who represent something even worse: a crazed xenophobic philosophy that enriches its millionaire backers more than it helps any voter.