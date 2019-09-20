Regions of Italy showcased using cuisine by Edinburgh restaurant

This Autumn, the team at Divino Enoteca in Edinburgh will introduce the best of local and fine dining cuisine from across Italy’s most well-known destinations.

The new “regions menu” will launch on October 1 with Piemonte, an area known for rich and savoury cuisine.

Guests will be able to enjoy a four-course menu of Vitello Tonnato; an authentic recipe of slow roasted veal loin finished with tuna, capers and egg sauce. This is followed by a pasta dish Ravioli del Plin al Tartufo; traditional handmade ravioli made with a mix of meat and vegetables and served with butter and parmesan sauce finished with fresh truffle.

Piemonte, which is a northwesterly region in Italy and surrounded on three sides by the Alps, is also home to world renowned beef, the 'slow food' movement and the famous Alba white truffle.

Francesco Ascrizzi, head chef said: "Some regions are more famous than others for their food, while others boast of great wines, and in certain instances, a region's wine and food are equally outstanding.

"While there are several regions that many will argue have the best wine and food combinations, there is no doubt that Piemonte brings together these two beautifully.

"As the first of twenty regions that we will showcase here at Divino Enoteca, I am excited to bring new flavours, produce and techniques to the restaurant that will introduce exquisite new Italian food experiences for our guests."

The Piemonte regional menu will run from October 1 to November 30, ahead of a festive menu.

The four-course Piemonte regional menu will be priced at £39 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected Piemonte wine pairing for an additional £26. There is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as a supplement Toma Piemontese Cheese course for £5.