A decision to relocate the ticket office at Edinburgh’s Waverley station left many readers unimpressed.

The ticket office - or “travel centre” - has been moved from the station’s historic booking hall to a new home in what was the customer information office next to platforms 4 and 5.

The space freed up by the move will be divided up to create a family lounge, a "passenger assist" lounge and more retail space.

The RMT rail union said the relocation of the ticket office made no sense. | TSPL

But, as the Evening News reported a few days ago, the Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) union says the relocation “makes no sense”.

Scottish organiser Gordon Martin said: "The travel shop’s central location was convenient for customers and safe for workers. Shifting it away from the station’s main hub, and expecting staff to sell tickets on the concourse or relying on machines, is not a safe or reliable substitute for a properly staffed, centrally located booking office.”

The story prompted many comments from readers.

Mike S said: “In a hurry last month I couldn't find the new ticket office. And three staff couldn't tell me!”

Keith C posted: “It means maximising retail rental revenue at any cost to the passenger experience.”

Julia MacMillan suggested those behind the move were “probably hoping it will be used so infrequently they can then close it for cost efficiency”.

And she added: “Buying online/at a machine with a card works for many but not all and there’s often specific questions need answering in person - canny get that online/from a ticket machine.”

Scott Reid urged: “Stick with the humans. Managed to get cheaper tickets now and then than ones available via machines/online.”

Dave Chalmers posted: “Makes no sense at all. Trying to direct anyone there is a pain. Smallest office, never copes with any crowd. Spilling out. No direction. Poor planning and execution. And so noisy inside! Unable to hear clearly what tellers are saying.”

LNER, whch runs the ticket office at Waverley, has said the move is to “create fresh, new areas for customers”.

And it said the new ticket office showcased some of the station’s original historic features and was “a much brighter and more inviting area” for customers to use.