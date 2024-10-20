And the large number of major developments currently proposed mean there is plenty more change soon to come.
The city centre, in particular, is likely to see a big transformation, not least because of the masterplan for the future of Princes Street, another masterplan for Waverley station and the scheme to make George Street a pedestrian and cycle zone.
Changes to individual buildings will also have a major impact on the city centre - such as the plans for new hotels in place of former stores, like Debenhams, on Princes Street; and the conversion of the old Royal High School to become a National Centre for Music.
Here’s a look at nine major developments that are set to change the face of the city centre.
1. Former RBS site in Dundas Street
The plans for the former RBS site on Dundas Street have been described as one of the largest developments in Edinburgh city centre in a generation.
Developers Ediston currently have planning permission for around 350 new homes and 7,430 square metres of office space. But they want to change the two blocks of what were to be build-to-rent homes into purpose built student accommodation, though there would be no significant change to the outward appearance.
Work is due to start early in 2025 on the homes for sale facing Royal Crescent.
2. Princes Street masterplan
Consultation is due to start on the draft Princes Street and Waverley Valley masterplan, which includes a pedestrian plaza on Waverley Bridge near the junction with Princes Street, where there would be "new, generous benches, for sitting, socialising, picnic lunches and admiring the views to the Old Town".
The masterplan also proposes a footbridge across the Waverley Valley, tree planting on the rood of Waverley Market, new access ramps to Princes Street Gardens and an upgrade for the Ross bandstand. | supplied
3. Waverley Station revamp
There's a masterplan for Waverley station too. It aims to improve access, with new and upgrades entrances, and strengthen interchange with other public transport services such as bus, tram, taxi and cycle hire.
Proposals also include a new north-south bridge for pedestrians and cyclists between Calton Road and East Market Street; redevelop land at the New Street car park; and create new civic spaces on East Market Street.
4. George Street revamp
The £40 million revamp revamp of George Street is set to turn it into a pedestrian and cycle zone, with limited access for vehicles at certain times.
The scheme includes removing the car parking down the middle of the street, widening pavements and planting trees and flower beds.
Vehicles will be treated as "guests", with general traffic excluded between 10am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday, and between 12.30pm and 7pm on Sundays. Taxis will be allowed in for disabled people during these hours and a limited number of coaches will be able to service the hotels.
The earliest date for construction work to start is 2027. | supplied
