4 . George Street revamp

The £40 million revamp revamp of George Street is set to turn it into a pedestrian and cycle zone, with limited access for vehicles at certain times. The scheme includes removing the car parking down the middle of the street, widening pavements and planting trees and flower beds. Vehicles will be treated as "guests", with general traffic excluded between 10am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday, and between 12.30pm and 7pm on Sundays. Taxis will be allowed in for disabled people during these hours and a limited number of coaches will be able to service the hotels. The earliest date for construction work to start is 2027. | supplied