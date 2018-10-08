Reports of head-on collision at Hope Park Terrace

Two vehicles have been involved in a head-on collision near the east end of the Meadows, it is understood.

At around 2pm on Monday Police responded to reports of a collision between two vehicles; a Mercedes Sprinter van and a KIA Ceed at Hope Park Terrace.

Edinburgh Council’s LiveTouch Twitter feed said traffic was backing up around Summerhall due to a head-on collision in the middle of the junction.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of any injuries and that officers were awaiting vehicle recovery.

Motorists could face heavy delays in the area while the clean-up operation continues.

