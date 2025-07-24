Residents and business owners in Portobello and Joppa are threatening legal action against Edinburgh City Council over its plans for a controlled parking zone.

They say the proposal lacks public support, is built on unreliable data, and would inflict lasting damage on the local economy.

And in a formal letter of objection, lodged by their recently-formed campaign group Portobello & Joppa Residents and Businesses Against CPZ, they claim the plans are “procedurally flawed, substantively unsound, and potentially unlawful”.

Business owners united against the CPZ: From left, Murray Robertson and Vidya Sarjoo (Go Go Beets), Gail Wright (Deli 194), Fraser Falconer (Annan Solicitors), Aydin Dogan (Eyden’s Cafe), Jane Grant (Velvet Easel Gallery), Iain Cook (Top Hat). | supplied

The council wants to introduce a controlled parking zone (CPZ) stretching from King's Road to Joppa, operating from 8.30m to 5.30pm seven days a week. Residents would pay for parking permits to be able to park in or near their street and others would have to use pay and display machines.

But the campaigners highlight an informal consultation carried out by the council in 2021, in which 59 per cent of respondents said there were no parking issues in their area and 57 per cent opposed the CPZ.

The campaign group said in their letter: “Despite these clear findings, the council has proceeded to the statutory TRO (traffic regulation order) phase, suggesting a predetermined outcome rather than a genuine engagement with public opinion.”

Argyle Crescent, Portobello, is one of the streets which will be affected by the proposed CPZ, but which campaigners say currently experiences few parking problems. | supplied

And Nikki Middleton, one of the campaign’s organisers, said: “Not only did the vast majority of people consulted reject the proposals, but the council ran the consultation during the chaos of the Covid-19 pandemic, when travel and parking patterns were completely unrepresentative. How is that a fair reflection of public opinion?

“The council also failed to consult Joppa residents at all, despite extending the CPZ boundary to include this area. Drawing lines on a map without considering those communities undermines people’s voices and is not a fair representation. These are not just technical errors - they represent a fundamental disregard for transparency and democracy.”

The group also complains that a street survey in June this year, to inform the final decision on the CPZ, was carried out during a time of unusually high traffic levels.

Local resident Jane Grant, who owns the Velvet Easel Gallery and is chair of the Portobello Traders Association, said: “The surveys were conducted during major roadworks and the height of the tourist season, when Portobello’s popularity as a seaside destination creates unusual, short-term parking pressure. Basing permanent changes on data gathered in such distorted conditions is not only methodologically flawed, it’s legally questionable.”

She added: “We are not opposed to reasonable parking controls, but this plan has been pushed through with disregard for local voices, credible evidence, or economic impact. If the Council refuses to listen, we are fully prepared to take them to court.”

The campaigners argue that any parking problems in the area have already been addressed by two recent measures - the citywide enforcement of the pavement parking ban, which also outlaws double parking, and obstruction of dropped kerbs; and the introduction of double-yellow lines at known pinch points such as Marlborough Street and Regent Street.

And they claim evidence from other parts of the city where CPZs have been introduced shows that they can harm the local economy.

Karen Mackay, owner of Cahoots, an independent store supporting local designers and artisan makers, said: “This scheme is a direct threat to local businesses, it will kill footfall, disrupt deliveries, and drive our customers elsewhere.

“We’ve worked hard to bring life back to the High Street with independent shops, cafés, and services, and now the council wants to sabotage that progress. If these businesses start closing down, it’s not just livelihoods that are at stake - it’s access to essential amenities for local people.

“We've seen the damage these schemes have done in places like Leith. Why is the council determined to repeat the same mistakes here?”

The campaigners end their letter with a list of demands, including an immediate halt to the CPZ proposal, a rejection of the “flawed” consultation and survey data, and a fresh consultation process that includes all affected areas.

And they said If the council fails to respond within 21 days, they will initiate legal proceedings in the Court of Session, seeking to have the Traffic Regulation Order quashed.