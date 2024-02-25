Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular rainbow-coloured bridge in Leith is set to be replaced after having been closed for more than two years - and residents are being asked to help design the new structure.

The Lindsay Road Bridge was a popular walking and cycling route over Hawthornvale Path. In 2021, it was painted in rainbow colours and subsequently nicknamed the Rainbow Bridge or Pride Bridge.

The structure was closed in December 2021 due to concerns around health and safety, and locals launched the 'Save the Pride Bridge' campaign.

Council officers have since made a successful application for Transport Scotland funding through Sustrans for the design of a replacement bridge deck, with £232,700 awarded.

The Leith community is being called upon to help design a replacement for the Lindsay Road Bridge, also known as Pride Bridge.

A designer, Mott McDonald, has been appointed and, along with Edinburgh council, they are looking for help from the local community to design the replacement bridge. Two information sessions and an online consultation will be held to help the team better understand needs of the community and gather feedback on proposed designs.

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: "The Pride Bridge has been such a well-loved landmark and thoroughfare for the local community, it’s only right that we involve them to develop a replacement.

"I was delighted last year when we secured funding to design a new bridge deck, which would once again provide a safe and convenient walking and cycling route between North Fort Street and Newhaven area.

"The strength of feeling amongst local people for this bridge, and its celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride, has been inspiring. I’d like to thank those who campaigned to protect it."

The first information session is set to take place on Thursday, March 7 between 6pm and 8pm at The Dreadnought in Leith's North Fort Street. The second session is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 from 11am until 1pm at The Heart of Newhaven Community at 4-6 Main Street.

Residents can also submit their thoughts to the online consultation, which closes on April 4.

Róisín Thérèse, who led the Save the Pride Bridge campaign, said: "The Save The Pride Bridge campaign has worked closely with the Council and design team to communicate the wishes of the local residents in terms of preserving an accessible route, a community space, and an important LGBTQ+ landmark. We are excited to participate in the public consultations to reimagine this space and secure it as a valuable community asset for years to come."

This process is expected to last a year and once it’s complete officers intend to apply to Transport Scotland for between 70 and 100 per cent of the construction funding required to build the bridge.