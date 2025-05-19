Residents living near an Edinburgh park have demanded action be taken against a group of travellers who took over the community space and caused a school’s sports day to be cancelled.

An estimated 21 caravans and multiple other vehicles including a quad bike have parked up at Newcraighall Park since Wednesday, May 14.

One local resident, who didn’t want to be named, told the Evening News that the travellers are causing problems for residents. She said these included leaving petrol generators running late into the night, discarding human waste in the park, and leaving litter and clothing on fences and public areas.

She added that the group’s ‘takeover’ of the space has made many local people afraid to walk in the park, and has even led to local children’s football matches and training being cancelled. Newcraighall Primary School also had to cancel its planned sports day, which was due to take place on Friday, May 16.

She is now calling on the council to take action on what she called an ‘urgent public safety risk’.

She said: “This is the first time the travellers have turned up at that park as far as I’m aware. We’ve never had this problem before, and it’s been horrendous living with them here. The council and the police are aware of the situation and have been at the scene.

“When they initially turned up there were just four caravans, but that quickly grew. So the intimidation has got progressively worse with more travellers arriving. One of my neighbours was the victim of cat-calling this morning, it’s disgusting.

“Despite repeated complaints to Edinburgh city council, there has been a total failure to act, and our community is now living with the consequences of unchecked occupation of a public park.

“Since they moved in, I and others have sent multiple complaints and follow-up emails to the council detailing the situation. Despite this, no formal enforcement action has been taken, and the situation continues to deteriorate.

“This is not simply a matter of inconvenience, it is now an urgent public safety and environmental health risk that the council appears either unwilling or unequipped to manage. The lack of decisive response has created an atmosphere of fear and anger among residents, and many of us now feel entirely abandoned by our local authorities.”

Calling on the council to do more, she added: “I recently sent a strongly worded email to the council demanding immediate action. Still, the situation remains unchanged.

“I’m just disgusted by it all. I’m more frustrated by the lack of action than anything else. It just seems that the council are messing around, and I still don’t believe they have given the travellers formal notice to leave. The council people have been dragging their heels on this.

“The council have brought down extra bins, two big massive wheelie bins, but that’s all they have done. When they have been on the scene they just talk to the travellers, no action is taken. I last emailed the council this morning, and have done every day since the travellers arrived.”

The City of Edinburgh Council’s housing, homelessness and fair work convener Lezley Marion Cameron said: “In line with Scottish Government policy, council officers are meeting with our partners tomorrow to co-ordinate a response and we will consider all of the options available.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an encampment in the Newcraighall Park area on Wednesday, May 14. Officers have attended and engaged with the group. Further enquiries are ongoing and officers are liaising with the local authority.”