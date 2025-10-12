Residents furious over short-term let property in secluded Edinburgh street

Residents in a secluded Edinburgh street are furious that a detached villa is being used for short-term lets without the required planning permission or licence.

The property at 5 Belford Park, close to the National Gallery of Modern Art, is advertised on accommodation websites as the Deans Residence, offering "a 4-star hotel experience with free WiFi and free on-site private parking".

But the council confirmed there was no planning permission for it to be used as short-term lets and an application for a short-term let licence had not yet been approved.

The detached villa is advertised as the Deans Residence on accommodation websites | supplied

One neighbour said: "The property is located at the end of a narrow, residential cul de sac and in a conservation area. Despite its designation as a residential dwelling, the premises are now being used for short-term lets and as a business office, without the necessary planning permissions or completion certificates in place."

The neighbour said the property was advertised on both Booking.com and Agoda.com.

"It states a maximum of five residents at any time would be staying on the property. Over the last few months, I have witnessed multiple couples and tourists coming and going from the flat with several vehicles and it is my opinion that there were more than five residents staying at any one time.

"Additional traffic and parked cars are causing congestion, increased problems and danger for residents and visitors."

Another nearby resident said: "This quiet residential street is totally unsuited for such a development.

"Quite apart from potential noise nuisance and pressure on already limited parking it threatens to alter the whole character of this part of the conservation area.

"The entire project seems to have been slipped in quietly. We can only hope the council takes some sort of action to rescue the situation."

A spokesperson for the council said it was looking into the matter.

Dr Humayun Reza, founder of Strathedin Properties, which owns the property, said he had rented the property to someone else who was renting out three rooms as short-term lets.

He said: "I told him he must follow the relevant permission. He applied for a holiday let and he has submitted all the certificates they needed. It is under consideration. I and my company have done nothing wrong.”

He said the rooms were "very high quality" and there was "no noise or anything".

He added that he planned to turn the property, which had been two separate flats, into one house and did not plan to use it for short-term lets.