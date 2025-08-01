Residents share concerns over bin and bridge at Cramond Brig

Residents have complained about council “failures” at Cramond Brig, including bins not being emptied and the bridge being neglected.

Dr Yvonne McEwen says her house is just 19 feet away from a bin that was overflowing with dog faeces.

She said: “Just over a week ago the bin was overflowing to the point that the bags could no longer fit in and they were all dropping out the sides they were all around the ground and piled up on top.”

Residents are concerned about an overflowing bin and upkeep of the bridge | Yvonne McEwen

Dr McEwen, who is professor of History War and Conflict Studies University of Wolverhampton, said she reported the problem to the council as a public health issue.

And she wants the council to have separate bins for general waste and for dog waste.

Dr McEwen is also concerned about the historic Old Cramond Brig itself. The bridge is a historical landmark which is recorded in Tales of a Grandfather by Sir Walter Scott.

Its foundations are believed to date back to the late 15th or early 16th century.

Dr McEwen said she and her husband have tried to look after the bridge themselves in previous years after it became overgrown.

Yvonne and her husband have been weeding the bridge themselves. | Google

She said: “For all the council make a big deal about the history of this bridge and the king being assaulted on it. You would never think there was that piece of history to do with this bridge because the bridge was neglected as well.

“You would think with a historic listed structure they would actually come out and clean all the stems and the weeds and everything else. We were out the other night pulling stuff out again.”

Edinburgh West Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine has previously spoken to Dr McEwen and her husband about the issues she is facing. Ms Jardine said: "We appreciate her concerns and have raised them with the city council.

"Our residents take immense pride in where they live, and I know problems with litter and dog fouling increase in the summer as people enjoy the warmer weather, which can be frustrating for those who live nearby.

"I'm saddened this problem hasn't had a swift resolution, but I appreciate services are stretched. I'm willing to work constructively with anyone who can help resolve this for the benefit of residents and visitors alike."

After being contacted by the Evening News, the council said it would service the bin in question today.

It also said the bin was for all kinds of waste, including dog waste. And it said it would continue to monitor the situation with weeds at the bridge.