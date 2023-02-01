Fire crews were sent to an incident on Restalrig Road in Leith on Wednesday, February 1. Two fire appliances arrived on the scene shortly after 11.30am this morning.

Restalrig Road was blocked at East Restalrig Terrace, as crews dealt with the situation, but has now been cleared. Lothian Buses were diverted away from the area, but services have now returned to normal.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We responded at 11.25am on Wednesday, 1 February to reports of a smell of burning within a building in Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the city's Restalrig Road, where firefighters found no sign of fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.