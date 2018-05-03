Restoration Yard’s ‘Gin Month’ could be the perfect summer tonic

Restoration Yard is getting into the summer spirit with a dedicated focus on Scottish gin for the month of May.

The unique retail, wellbeing and food destination in the heart of Dalkeith Country Park will pay homage to the hugely popular drink throughout its ‘Gin Month’.

The shelves of Restoration Yard’s artisan food hall will be fully stocked with some of Scotland’s premium gin brands, with a chance to get tasting during a special sampling session on May 20. Six specialist, home-grown brands – The Botanist, Old Curiosity, Rock Rose, Liliard Gin, Edinburgh Gin and Hills & Harbour Gin – will be available.

Anyone passing through who picks up a bottle of the fashionable tipple will also receive cocktail recipe cards for inspiration on how to make the most of the gins on offer.

The tasting session on May 20, in conjunction with Old Curiosity, will run from noon until 4pm – giving visitors the chance to sample the unique Secret Garden gin range, which is inspired by locally grown herbs and botanicals and distilled just outside Edinburgh.

Victoria Gray, store manager at Restoration Yard, said: “Gin is absolutely the drink of the moment, and nothing says ‘summer’ like a cold G&T in the sunshine – which is why we’ve chosen to kick off the summer season with a dedicated Gin Month.

“We’ve carefully selected six of the country’s most popular, premium brands to focus on within our food hall, and are delighted to be working with local distillery, Old Curiosity, for a special sampling afternoon towards the end of the month.

“Our cocktail recipe cards should also provide plenty of inspiration on how to mix things up if you want to experiment with something a little more unusual than a standard gin and tonic.”

