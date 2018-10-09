Revealed: City of Edinburgh Council consultant spending contracts

Have your say

During 2017/18, £5.6 million was spent on consultants for the running of council services, while almost £2.8 million was paid to experts for capital projects including new school buildings.

Here’s the top contracts awarded by the City of Edinburgh Council

n Ernst & Young £1,938,372 – “gainshare fee for benchmarking” in helping council meet savings.

n Turner & Townsend £719,380 – project and commercial management for Edinburgh tram extension.

n Atkins Ltd £466,905 – technical advice on tram extension.

n Arcadis LLP £399,114 – asset management strategy.

n Thomas & Adamson £352,501 – project management and design for Meadowbank Sports Centre and new Boroughmuir High School.

n Aecom Limited £320,384 – Burnshot Bridge demolition, design and various pedestrian crossings.

n Aecom Limited £270,040 – civil and structural engineers for schools and nurseries.

n Holmes Miller Ltd £256,267 – architects for St John’s Primary school and Meadowbank Sports Centre.

n Pricewaterhouse Coopers £212,303 – internal audit.

READ MORE: Revealed: City spends £23,000 EVERY DAY on private consultants

n Currie & Brown £167,512 – North Bridge surveying and design.

n Hickton Consultants £145,041 – various 21st century homes projects.

n Anturas Consulting £139,000 – Edinburgh Tram extension and Water of Leith flood prevention.

n Steer Davies & Gleave £131,556 – traffic model for Edinburgh tram extension.

n Scott Bennett Associates £114,202 – structural Surveys and investigations into PPP1 schools.

n WYG Environment Planning Transport £110,740 – George Street and first New Town consultancy design work for proposed city centre transformation.

n Ernst & Young £105,660 – professional services for a zero waste project.

n Currie & Brown £104,388 – technical advice to support asset management strategy.