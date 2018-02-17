Revealed: Evening News readers name their favourite cake shops

We asked the sweet-toothed capital residents for their top places to go for a slice of the good life and they did not disappoint, recommending the very best sweet treats from across the city.

Bibi’s Bakery was a firm favourite, with dozens of you getting in touch on Facebook to rave about their sugary delights. A menu including cupcake ‘flower’ bouquets and colourful macarons is impressive, but their cupcakes may be on another level entirely, with varieties including red velvet, lemon cheesecake and cookie monster.

Ranaldi of Sugardaddy's shows off some of the tempting gluten free cakes available in his bakery,

Despite being relatively new on the scene, Musselburgh’s ‘Cakes and Shakes’ has made a big splash since debuting in the town back in 2016.

The name suggests cake is not the only order of the day here, but a menu featuring cheesecake and pancakes, there’s no going wrong.

With three separate outlets in Edinburgh, there is more than enough of the excellent Mimi’s Bakehouse to go around.

An incredible menu featuring everything from creamy cheesecakes to enormous traybakes to beautiful birthday cake creations, Mimi’s has firmly entrenched itself in Edinburgh’s bakery scene since opening in 2010.

Thomas and Joanna Partridge, the new owners of Cuckoo's Bakery in Bruntsfield Place.

Gluten free, dairy free, egg free, soy free? Nowhere caters to cake fans of all palettes quite like Sugardaddy’s Bakery.

With a vast array of flavours, including sea salt brownies and lemon and coconut cookies, each one can be customised depending on dietary requirements, meaning no one has to miss out.

Home to some of the most unique cakes in the city – banana and sea salted caramel sponge anyone? – quirky innovation is at the heart of every Cuckoo’s Bakery creation. Since opening on Valentine’s Day in 2011, they’ve concocted over 150 different varieties of cake across their two outlets in the capital.

Bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to Leith, the Sicilian Pastry Shop specialises in traditional Italian fayre with a recognisable Scottish influence. Customers can choose to indulge in a range of treats, from mouth-watering cannoli – fried pastry, stuffed with sweetened ricotta and fruit – to classic caramel doughnuts.

Ashley Harley of Mimi's Bakehouse at Mimi's Cake Cabin at George Square during the Edinburgh Fringe 17/8/17 possible for Scotsman Food and Drink Awards

