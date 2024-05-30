Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A star-studded cast is currently taking the classic musical to stages across the UK.

There are few children’s stories more complete than Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Ian Fleming’s timeless tale has adventure, fantasy and a fair few scary moments thanks to the ever-recognisable Child Catcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A star-studded cast is currently taking the classic musical to stages across the UK, where the story is sure to captivate youngsters and bring back cherished childhood memories for adults.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was a hit with the Edinburgh Playhouse audience

The musical follows beleaguered inventor Caractacus Potts (Adam Garcia) who struggles to raise the money to grant his children Jemima and Jeremy’s wish of saving a flying car from destruction.

In the fictional land of Vulgaria, Baron Bomburst is set on stealing the affectionately-named automobile ‘Chitty’ from under the family’s noses.

At Edinburgh’s Playhouse, Elaine C. Smith personified the ever-feared Child Catcher, who prowls the dystopian realm searching for youngsters to capture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Scots star is better known for her funny roles, plenty of audience members could be seen trembling in their seats at her enthralling performance.

Garcia, well-known on the theatre circuit for his performances in Wicked and Kiss Me Kate, impressed as Mr Potts, while Adam Stafford and Michael Joseph generated plenty of laughs in their roles as quintessential baddies.

Of course, one of the musical’s shining lights is the iconic soundtrack by the Sherman Brothers. Songs like Truly Scrumptious and You Two were performed spectacularly by the cast.

Elaine C. Smith played the fear-inducing Child Catcher

Meanwhile, the production by Thom Sutherland and Karen Bruce made sure the 1968 film’s most legendary moments were pulled off well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the show is without doubt on the longer side, the energy from the cast helped the audience more than entertained.

The night could not have ended with anything else but a rousing rendition of the famous title track. As expected, the audience erupted with joy upon hearing its catchy hook.

For some, it was a full-blown nostalgia trip while others enjoyed the tale for the first time.