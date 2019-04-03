Ross Taylor search: Police call in drones, helicopters and dog units as friends search in vans

Have your say

A TEARFUL mum has pleaded for help in finding her partner after he vanished from their Midlothian home.

Meter reader Ross Taylor, 30, from Mayfield, disappeared on Mother’s Day as the family tried to cope with six-month-old son Lewis’ heart problems.

Ross Taylor vanished on Mother's Day.

READ MORE: Six-month-old son of missing Dalkeith man Ross Taylor had open heart surgery

Police called in drones, helicopters and dog units in a massive search joined by Ross’ workmates, friends, family and even complete strangers.

“If you see this or hear this, we love you and we miss you very much,” emotional partner Laura D’Arcy said yesterday, cradling Lewis in her arms.

“We need you back safe. If you hear this, please come back to us.”

Mr Taylor left the family home in Mayfield at about noon on Sunday in a “quite agitated” state, said chief inspector Arron Clinkscales.

Baby Lewis underwent extensive open heart surgery in January after being born with a serious defect.

“It’s been a stressful time for the family,” added CI Clinkscales. “Lewis wants his daddy back.”

Mr Taylor is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of skinny build, with short light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey jeans, a black jumper and blue Converse trainers with white soles.

CCTV footage captured on the home security system shows him pacing on the driveway before he vanished.

He had no cash, no phone and left his car on the drive - with concern growing as the weather deteriorates.

“He left our home on Sunday at noon and I’ve not heard from him or seen him since,” said Ms D’Arcy.

She said the family, including Mr Taylor’s stepchildren Liam, eight, and six-year-old Jessica are desperate for news.

“He’s a loving family man and takes good care of myself and the three children - this is completely out of character.”

Ms D’Arcy thanked the public who have joined the search which included police drones and two helicopters - including the search and rescue chopper from Prestwick.

Sixteen of Mr Taylor’s workmates at energy firm SSE are understood to have joined ever frantic efforts in their vans.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s helped with the search - it’s been so overwhelming,” said Ms D’Arcy.

“I’ve had people coming to my door - complete strangers - offering to help. We appreciate it so much, particularly in the snow.”

Police have asked residents to check their gardens and sheds in case Mr Taylor has sought shelter.

CI Clinkscales added: “As part of our enquiries we’re asking anyone who may have seen Ross since this time, or who has possible information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2570 of 31st March 2019.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.